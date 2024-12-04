Oscar Smith's DeLoatch flips to Virginia Tech to headline National Signing Day in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day may not be as suspense-filled as it used to be. Many student-athletes make their decisions known well before they have to put pen to paper.

At some points during the day, however, you'll have a surprise or two, and Wednesday that surprise came courtesy of Oscar Smith senior defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch.

DeLoatch flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Virginia Tech Wednesday morning, deciding to stay in-state rather than officially sign with the Bearcats.

"Ever since the beginning, Tech's always been on my mind," said DeLoatch. "Just get to stay home, good football, great coaching, I'm glad. I've very happy."

The Tiger senior said he made the decision to go in a different direction Wednesday morning around 7:00 AM. Now he'll stay in-state and suit up in Blacksburg as the Hokies look to climb back up the ACC ranks.

"From the beginning of my recruiting process, it's always been between those two," he noted. "Getting closer to Signing Day, I still had those same feelings. I was like, 'man, I feel this way. It must be God,' so I'm going to follow God's steps."

DeLoatch will join a trio of Green Run standouts in Blacksburg next fall. Stallions' wide receiver Jayden Anderson, defensive back and wide receiver Knahlij Harrell and defensive end Zeke Chinwike also signed on to play for the Hokies. Green Run's Emmanuel Taylor will play his college football in the ACC, but do it at Pittsburgh.

Oscar Smith's Alvin "Trey" Jones III also signed Wednesday, making his commitment to Buffalo.

Maury saw six of its seniors officially commit to play at the Division I level. Kendall Daniels Jr. and Ari Watford will find themselves on opposite sides of one of college football's fiercest rivalries. Daniels is heading to South Carolina, while Watford is taking his game to Clemson. Lebron Bond signed his NLI to play at Indiana, which burst onto the scene this year, while CJ Smith will also head to the Big Ten and suit up for Maryland. Commodores' Leon Clark and Trevon Cannon will stay in the 757 and continue their careers at William & Mary.

Maury football players sign their college National Letters of Intent during a ceremony at the high school on December 4, 2024. From left to right- Leon Clark, Trevon Cannon, Lebron Bond, CJ Smith, Ari Watford and Kendall Daniels Jr.

I.C. Norcom's Matthew Outten initially planned to go to Virginia Tech, but announced earlier this fall that he would be switching up his commitment and going to Penn State. He signed to play with the Nittany Lions Wednesday.

Salem's Jaylen Gilchrist is also heading to the Big Ten. He'll be teammates with Maury's CJ Smith as Gilchrist officially made his commitment to Maryland.

It will be the CAA for Phoebus's Noah Jefferson. He put pen to paper on his NLI to Delaware on Wednesday, with fellow Phantom Markus Hopson committing to Howard.

Colleges of local interest also announced their early signing classes of 2025.

Old Dominion:

Carson Bradley – 6-6, 310 – OL – Quincy, Fla./Munroe/Hutchinson CC

Earned all-conference honors in 2024 at Hutchinson … Has helped lead Hutchinson to a 9-1 record as the Blue Dragons play Georgia Military in the JUCO semifinals on Sunday.



Tre Brown – 6-2, 185 – WR – Savannah, Ga./Jenkins/Hutchinson CC

Played in nine games in 2024, catching 27 passes for 500 yards and nine touchdowns … Earned first-team all-conference honors … Had 21 receptions for 487 yards and five touchdowns as a senior at Jenkins High School in Georgia … Has helped lead Hutchinson to a 9-1 record as the Blue Dragons play Georgia Military in the JUCO semifinals on Sunday.

Braden Ellis – 6-5, 280 – OL – Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford

Did not allow a sack as a junior or senior … Helped lead Northwest Guilford to a 9-3 record and advance to the third round of the state playoffs.

Jacob Ferguson – 6-4, 285 – OL – Starke, Fla./Bradford

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Helped lead Bradford to a Florida State Championship in 2023 and to the regional semifinals in 2024.

CJ Floyd – 6-0, 175 – DB – Pensacola, Fla./Pine Forest

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … A four-year starter at Pine Forest, helped the team to a Florida State Championship as a starter as a freshman … Had 40 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble as a senior in 2024 … Runs the 100 meters in 11.72 seconds.

Jackson Forrest – 6-1, 225 – LB – Concord, N.C./Northwest Cabarrus

As a junior at Northwest Cabarrus, earned All-State honors as a junior in 2023 … Recorded 147 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and seven forced fumbles … He helped Northwest Cabarrus to a 10-2 record in 2023 and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs … Totaled 150 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024 … Helped his team to the first round of the state playoffs.

Fred Giles – 6-4, 230 – DL – Jonesboro, Ark./Jonesboro/Coffeyville CC

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Recorded 71 tackles and five sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in 2024 at Coffeyville … As a senior at Jonesboro High School, registered 104 tackles, eight tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Javen Gibson – 6-3, 235 – DL – 6-3, 235 – Church Point, La./Church Point/Mississippi Gulf Coast

As a senior, had 70 tackles, 44 assists, 19 TFL, 12 sacks, 4 FF, 15 QBH … A two-time All-State and All-District 5-3A honoree … Totaled 15 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast … Recorded 55 tackles in 2024 after notching 51 in 2023.

Justin Kalitsnik – 6-2, 200 – LB – Milford, Pa./Delaware Valley HS

Registered 153 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions as a senior and totaled 117 stops as a junior … Rushed for 739 yards on 107 carries with five touchdowns as a senior … A three-time first-team all-region honoree, was named first-team All-State twice … Also played lacrosse.

Jojo Haynes – 5-9, 170 – DB – Rockmart, Ga./Rockmart/Georgia Military College

Recorded five interceptions in his career at Rockmart High School … Played primarily on offense at Rockmart, rushing for 526 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior and 614 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior … Averaged 10.5 yards per carry … Also played basketball and track.

Cam Hill – 6-3, 307 – OL – Jacksonville, N.C./Jacksonville

Selected to play in the North Carolina East-West All-Star football game … Will lead Jacksonville High School into the Regional Semifinals this Friday … A three-year starter on the offensive line … Has helped lead Jacksonville to rush for more than 3,400 yards so far this season … Earned first-team All-Area honors.

Ryan Huff – 6-3, 215 – QB – Gulf Breeze, Fla./Pensacola Catholic

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Ranked the No. 83 quarterback in the country … Completed 127-of-211 passes for 1851 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior at Pensacola Catholic … As a junior, threw for 2018 yards on 131-of-232 passes and 14 touchdowns … Led Pensacola Catholic to the regional finals as a junior … Helped lead Pensacola Catholic to an 8-2 record and berth in the Florida State playoffs as a senior.

TJ Johnson – 6-3, 185 – WR – Alexandria, La./ Alexandria Senior/Southwest Mississippi CC

At Alexandria Senior High School, was a four-year letterman earned second-team all-state honors as a senior and was named All-CENLA by The Town Talk … helped lead the Trojans to the state title game as a junior and earned first-team all-state and All-CENLA honors … A three-sport letterman, was a second-team all-state basketball selection as a junior and earned All-CENLA honors … reached the regional track meet as a high jumper in his junior year.

Trequan Jones – 5-9, 175 – RB – Bartow, Fla./Bartow/Georgia Military College

At Georgia Military, played in nine games in 2024 with 81 carries for 582 yards and seven touchdowns … Rushed for 1046 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two years at Georgia Military … Registered 111 carries for 832 yards and eight touchdowns in just six games as a senior at Bartow High School.

Hunter Malecki – 6-3, 250 – DL – Lorton, Va./South County

Earned first-team All-Region and All-MET honors … Totaled 100 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a junior.

LeDarrion Menter – 6-2, 245 – DL – Cornelius, N.C./Hough

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Registered 59 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a junior … Has helped lead Hough to a 12-1 record and plays in the North Carolina State semifinals on Friday night.

Tylik Mitchell – 5-11, 183 – RB – Nashville, N.C./Southern Nash

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … As a junior at Southern Nash, had 152 carries for 1,783 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught five passes for 68 yards and four touchdowns … Placed fourth in the North Carolina State track and field meet in the triple jump … Also on the basketball team … Helped lead Southern Nash to a 9-3 record and advanced to the second round of the North Carolina State playoffs.

Titus Myers – 6-2, 175 – WR – Statesville, N.C./Statesville/Iowa Western

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … In 11 games this season, leads Iowa Western with 49 receptions for 809 yards and seven touchdowns … The No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Division I Football Playoffs, Iowa Western plays Northwest Mississippi on Friday night.

Zay Prince – 5-11, 190 – WR – Upper Marlboro, Md./St. Frances Academy

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Helped lead St. Frances Academy to an 8-3 record in 2024.

Josh Rodriguez – 6-1, 195 – WR – Somerville, N.J./Somerville

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … The No. 44 ranked recruit in New Jersey … As a senior, caught 25 passes for 477 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed 39 times for 284 yards and nine touchdowns … Helped lead Somerville to a 12-1 record and berth in the New Jersey State semifinals.

Jack Sheehan – 6-6, 295 – OL – Fuquay-Varina, N.C./Cardinal Gibbons

Earned North Carolina All-State honors … Helped lead Cardinal Gibbons to a state championship as a freshman …

Jayden Sheppard – 6-2, 195 – DB – Waxahachie, Texas/Niceville/Coffeyville CC

Earned all-conference accolades … Totaled 35 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups and a pair of tackles for loss.

Jehahj Sherrill – 6-1, 165 – DB – Statesville, N.C./Statesville

Earned all-conference honors at wide receiver and defensive back … Helped lead Statesville to a 9-3 record and advance to the second round of the North Carolina state playoffs … Caught 32 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns and recorded 14 tackles and two interceptions.

Andy Silverthorn – 6-5, 280 - OL – Toronto, Ohio/Toronto

A two-star recruit by 247Sports … Helped lead Toronto to an 8-4 record and a berth in the regional semifinal.

Lucas Struck – 6-1, 200 – DB – Council Bluffs, Iowa/Waukee/Iowa Western

Has totaled 62 tackles, five pass breakups and three tackles for loss … The No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Division I Football Playoffs, Iowa Western plays Northwest Mississippi on Friday night.

Ja’Cory Thomas – 6-3, 195 WR – Denham Springs, La./Walker/Hutchinson CC

Has 23 receptions for 375 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 … Has helped lead Hutchinson to a 9-1 record as the Blue Dragons play Georgia Military in the JUCO semifinals on Sunday.

Keshawn Thomas – 6-2, 220 – LB – Ocean Springs, Miss./Ocean Springs/Mississippi Gulf Coast

Recorded 70 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 2024 … As a freshman in 2023, played in all 10 games ... Had 62, 4 TFL, 1 FF, 1 INT and 1 PBU ... Had 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT and 1 PBU in 42-17 win at East Mississippi … As a senior at Ocean Springs, had 94, 12 tackles for loss, and one sack … Selected to play in Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star Game.

Chris Warren – 6-3, 220 – TE – Birmingham, Ala./Hoover

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Had 19 receptions for 272 yards and three touchdowns as a senior … Helped lead Hoover to a 10-3 record and advance to the state semifinals.

Hampton:

Antonio Armstrong LB 6-2 215 Kings Mountain, N.C. (Kings Mountain High)

Registered 117 tackles with 17 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and forced three fumbles in 2024 for the Mountaineers … a three-time all-conference pick … earned all-state honors in 2023 … received the Jeff Butler Linebacker Award … was the Gaston Gazette’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Teajon Cheatham DB 6-2 175 Richmond, Va. (Varina High)

Played at Richmond’s Varina High helping lead the team to the state championship in both football and basketball in 2022 … the Blue Devils are 11-1 and in the 2024 state playoffs … returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown against Glen Allen High in a 31-3 victory.

Noah Colon WR 5-10 160 Virginia Beach, Va. (Ocean Lakes High)

Played at nearby Ocean Lakes High in Virginia Beach … attended the Hampton summer football camp where he impressed the Pirate coaching staff and earned a scholarship offer … totaled 2,400 all-purpose yards as a wide receiver … also played quarterback.

Tareq Council CB 6-3 185 Camden, N.J. (East Coast Prep-Mass.)

Three-time first-team All-Shore conference pick … also a two-time state champion … holds the school record for interceptions in a season … a three-star recruit by 24/7 … had 32 tackles with two interceptions as a senior also scored five touchdowns on offense and two on punt returns.

Jackson Ford DL 6-3 285 Millington, Tenn. (Millington High)

Team captain at Millington High … Auto Zone Liberty Bowl All-Star selection … named all-region on both the offensive and defensive lines as a sophomore and junior … won the Leadership Award as a sophomore and junior … earned the Iron Trojan Award at Millington High.

Andre Jackson Jr. CB 5-10 180 Charlotte, N.C. (Corvian Community School)

Two-time first-team all-conference choice … unanimous winner of the league’s defensive player of the year award … two-time Charlotte Observer Player of the Week … nominated as the Charlotte Metro Defensive Back of the Year … named 2023 team MVP … also earned first-team all-conference honors in basketball.

Mekhi Madison RB 5-11 190 Akron, Ohio (St. Vincent-St. Mary High)

Earned All-Northeast Ohio Inland District honorable mention honors in 2024 in a vote of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters … also named named special teams player of the year … served as team captain for the Fighting Irish.

Temond Marcus LB 6-2 215 Tifton, Ga. (Tift Area Academy High)

A talented defensive player, he was a two-time defensive player of the year … also earned all-state recognition twice and named to the all-region team two years running … two-time team captain … led the team in tackles in 2024.

Mic-Kahari Tatum QB 6-3 180 Hopewell, Va. (Hopewell High)

A multi-talented athlete, he served as team captain as both a junior and senior … named second-team all-region as a junior … also earned honorable mention All-Richmond Metro as a junior … played both quarterback and wide receiver.

Jacqui Vaughan DL 6-2 230 Richmond, Va. (L.C. Byrd High)

Named first-team all-region as a kick returner, second-team all-region as a wide receiver, and third-team all-region as a running back … ranked the top defensive lineman in Virginia Region 5C … excellent all-around player for the Skyhawks.

Virginia:

Josiah Abdullah

WR

5-11

180

Columbus, Ga.

Woodward Academy

Jon Adair

OL

6-5

280

Franklin, Tenn.

Lipscomb Academy

Corey Costner

DB

6-1

190

Baltimore, Md.

Perry Hall

Xay Davis

RB

5-10

193

Richmond, Va.

The Collegiate School

Cole Geer

QB

6-1

205

Griswold, Conn.

Deerfield Academy

Jim Harris Jr.

OL

6-4

285

Muskegon, Mich.

Muskegon

Sichan John

DT

6-2

292

Lawrenceville, Ga.

Hebron Christian Academy

Bjorn Jurgensen

QB

6-3

195

Orlando, Fla.

Bishop Moore Catholic

Dillon Newton-Short

WR

6-1

205

Matoaca, Va.

Matoaca

Josiah Persinger

DB

5-11

170

Roanoke, Va.

Salem

Isaiah Reese

LB

6-3

220

Gilford, N.H.

Philip Exter Academy

Grayson Reid

OL

6-3

290

Washington, D.C.

The Maret School

Isaiah Robinson

WR

6-2

185

Chester, Va.

Trinity Episcopal School

Justin Rowe

LB

6-2

210

Ottawa, Ontario

Asheville School

CJ Spence

DB

5-10

180

Chesapeake, Va.

Kempsville

Willem Thurber

TE

6-5

235

Brattleboro, Vt.

Deerfield Academy

Evan Ward

DE

6-5

220

Peachtree City, Ga.

McIntosh

Montino Williams

DB

6-2

187

Chesterfield, Va.

Matoaca

Justin Zames

TE

6-4

235

Tampa, Fla.

Berkeley Prep



Virginia Tech:

WR Jayden Anderson, 5-10, 160, Virginia Beach/Green Run

QB AJ Brand, 6-2, 205, Columbia, S.C./Irmo

DL Zeke Chinwike, 6-5, 250, Virginia Beach/Green Run

LB Brett Clatterbaugh, 6-2, 230, Culpeper/Eastern View

DB Jojo Crim, 6-0, 165, Camden, S.C./Camden

CB Jahmari DeLoatch, 5-10, 170, Chesapeake/Oscar Smith

DL Christian Evans, 6-2, 270, Leesburg/Stone Bridge

DB Knahlij Harrell, 5-11, 175, Virginia Beach/Green Run

DL Sherrod Henderson, 6-2, 220, Rocky Point, N.C./Heide Trask

LB Brennan Johnson, 6-1, 200, Richmond/Highland Springs

WR Micah Matthews, 6-2, 200, Bridgewater/Turner Ashby

RB Jeffrey Overton Jr., 5-10, 185, Woodbridge/Hayfield

WR Shamarius “Snook” Peterkin, 6-3, 175, Winston-Salem, N.C./Mount Tabor

DB Sheldon Robinson, 6-2, 190, Orange County/Woodberry Forest

QB Keldon Ryan, 6-2, 200, Fort Worth, Texas/DeSoto

OL Carter Stallard, 6-8, 320, Christiansburg/Christiansburg

ATH Luke Stuewe, 6-2, 190, Avon Lake, Ohio/Avon Lake

OL Nathaniel Wright, 6-5, 300, Manassas/Forest Park

William & Mary:

Kai Austin

Wide Receiver

6-0, 185

Springfield, Va. • Lake Braddock Secondary HS



What Austin brings to the Tribe: “Kai is a really good ball-in-the-hands guy who is very explosive. He possesses good ball skills, is an excellent route runner and high points the ball well. He’s also a dangerous returner.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Standout wide receiver for head coach Michael Dougherty at Lake Braddock Secondary High School … Two-time first-team all-conference selection … Set a single-season record for receiving yards … Honor Roll student …

PERSONAL: Son of Kenny and Christina Austin … Father played football at Gallaudet University … Enjoys basketball and video games.





Trevon Cannon

Defensive Back

5-11, 165

Norfolk, Va. • Maury HS



What Cannon brings to the Tribe: “Trevon is an explosive, scrapy player who can cover inside and outside. He gives us flexibility at corner and nickel. He possesses good long speed and can cover with great change of direction.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Standout defensive back for head coach Dyrri McCain at Maury High School … Helped lead MHS to a state championship …

PERSONAL: Son of TJ and Talena Cannon … Dad played football collegiately at Norfolk State … Enjoys video games.





Carter Carroll

Quarterback

6-3, 205

Cohasset, Mass. • Boston College HS



What Carroll brings to the Tribe: “Carter is a pro-style quarterback with high level arm talent. He has a very high football IQ and combines it will a love for the game. He’s a true competitor and great leader.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-year letterwinner as a quarterback for head coach Paul Zukauskas at Boston College High School … Three-year starter who set school records for passing yards (6,859), touchdowns (66) and consecutive starts by a quarterback (28) … Led team to a 20-8 record as a starter … Gatorade Player of the Year finalist as a senior … Boston Hearld All-Star … Boston Globe All-Star … Two-time Catholic Conference All-Star … Two-time Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic … Also lettered multiple times as a third baseman in baseball … Honor Roll student every semester …

PERSONAL: Son of Rich and Morgen Carroll … Dad swam collegiately at Gettysburg College … Enjoys water sports and skiing.





Leon Clark

Running Back

5-7, 185

Portsmouth, Va. • Maury HS



What Clark brings to the Tribe: “Leon is a physical runner with contact balance. He does a great job breaking tackles and getting the tough yards. He also possesses good lateral agility with the ability to carry the load.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-year letterwinner as a running back and linebacker for head coach Dyrri McCain at Maury High School … Helped lead MHS to a state championship …

PERSONAL: Son of Thomas and Bonita Clark … Enjoys playing video games.





Benny Denby

Tight End

6-7, 215

Palmyra, Va. • Fluvanna County HS



What Denby brings to the Tribe: “Benny is a long, athletic tight end who has great ball skills. He’s a smooth runner, shows balance running with the ball and possesses very good body control when ball is in the air.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-year letterwinner as a tight end for head coach Mitchell Pace at Fluvanna County High School … Finished his career with 64 catches for 1,259 yards and 10 touchdowns … Two-time first-team all-district selection … Also earned first-team all-region and All-Central Virginia distinction … Member of the mentoring program, Fluco Club (FCHS leadership club), FCA and Student Life …

PERSONAL: Son of Chris and Abby Denby … Enjoys church, fishing and music.





Xavier Dillard

Linebacker

6-2, 190

Aldie, Va. • Lightridge HS



What Dillard brings to the Tribe: “Xavier possesses good size, straight-line speed and exceptional tackling ability. He has also demonstrated good ball skills. His position flexibility allows him to play inside and outside linebacker on all downs.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-year letterwinner, three-year starter and three-year captain for head coach Bobby Eavenson at Lightridge High School … In his final two seasons (21 games), he totaled 264 tackles (205 solo), 26 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 interceptions and 15 passes defended … Ranked seventh in the state in tackles as a senior … All-Metropolitan selection by the Washington Post … Two-time all-district honoree … All-regions standout in 2022 … Two-time All-LOCO and All-County selection … Also garnered all-area distinction once … Chose W&M among 16 Division I offers … Honor Roll …

PERSONAL: Son of Rodney and Tracy Dillard … Enjoys, thrift shopping, training, video games and the beach.





Miles Glover

Offensive Lineman

6-8, 330

Smyrna, Ga. • Pace Academy



What Glover brings to the Tribe: “Miles has developed tremendously with his skillset and has prototypical size to develop into a dominate player at the next level.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Standout offensive lineman for head coaches Nick Bach and Kevin Johnson at Pace Academy … All-region selection as a senior …

PERSONAL: Son of Mark and Shonnta Glover … Enjoys swimming, cooking, baking, grilling, bowling and laser tag.





Christopher Higgins

Linebacker

6-2, 215

Chesapeake, Va. • Atlantic Shores Christian HS



What Higgins brings to the Tribe: “Christopher is a big athlete who provides position flexibility at inside and outside linebacker. He also possesses tremendous ball skills.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-year letterwinner for head coach Wayne Lance at Atlantic Shores Christian High School … First-team VISAA and second-team all-state … In his final two seasons, he totaled 197 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks, 10 interceptions, 22 pass breakups, 2,223 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns … Also a member of the ASCHS basketball team …

PERSONAL: Son of Adam and Michelle Higgins … Enjoys basketball and video games.





Alfred Honesty

Wide Receiver

6-2, 175

Aldie, Va. • Lightridge HS



What Honesty brings to the Tribe: “Alfred is true deep threat who has good size and speed. He tracks the ball really well and does a great job making the tough catches.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and defensive back for head coach Bobby Eavenson at Lightridge High School … Team MVP … First-team all-region and all-district selection … Finished prep career with 110 receptions, 1,669 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns … Set single-game school record for receiving yards and touchdowns … Also lettered in track and basketball …

PERSONAL: Son of Al and Alyssa Honesty … Enjoys fishing, hiking, bike riding and fishing.





Branson Leduc-Mattox

Defensive Back

6-2, 170

Martinsville, Va. • Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy



What Leduc-Mattox brings to the Tribe: “Branson is a long, explosive athlete with good ball skills, straight-line speed and change of direction. His traits give him good position flexibility.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-year letterwinner as a defensive back and wide receiver for head coach Kenis Maciel and Brandon Johnson at Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy … Earned all-state honors as a defensive back and a wide receiver … Also lettered four times in basketball and earned first-team all-state honors … Scored more than 1,000 points during his career … Member of the drama club …

PERSONAL: Son of DeMario and Stephanie Leduc … Father played basketball collegiately at Hampton University and Wingate … Enjoys outdoor activities, such as hiking and visiting the mountains and the beach.





Xavier Main

Linebacker

6-3, 215

Fairfax, Va. • Lake Braddock Secondary HS



What Main brings to the Tribe: “Xavier is a big and long physical downhill linebacker who was a tackling machine this year. We love his movement traits and he possesses good ball skills.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-year letterwinner as a linebacker and wide receiver for head coach Mike Dougherty at Lake Braddock Secondary High School … Two-time all-district selection as a linebacker who ranked among the top five in the state in tackles … Also earned all-district honors as a wide receiver once … Averaged 12.5 tackles per game … Also lettered in basketball and earned all-district honors multiple times …

PERSONAL: Son of Jay and Suzanne Main … Father played basketball collegiately at United States Coast Guard Academy … Grandfather, Jim Main, played football collegiately at Washington and Lee University … Enjoys hiking and fishing.





Caleb Martin

Defensive Lineman

6-2, 295

Danville, Va. • Magna Vista HS



What Martin brings to the Tribe: “Caleb possesses a tremendous motor and great explosiveness. He has demonstrated the ability to be very disruptive in the backfield and will be a great addition to this team.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-year letterwinner as a defensive tackle for head coach Joe Favero at Magna Vista High School … Two-time first-team all-district selection … Second-team all-region honoree in 2023 after totaling 54 solo tackles, 18 TFL and 3.5 sacks … Honorable mention all-region in 2022 after recording 35 solo stops, 6 TFL and 2 sacks … Student Council Member … Honor Student …

PERSONAL: Son of Clide Hairston and Barbara Crews-Hairston … Cousin, Josh Hairston, played basketball at Duke University … Enjoys working out, video games and listening to music.





Elijah Williams

Defensive Back

6-0, 175

Yorktown, Va. • Warhill HS



What Willams brings to the Tribe: “Elijah is a physical defensive back who has the ability to cover with good range. He also possesses good speed and change of direction with good ball skills.”

HIGH SCHOOL: Standout defensive back and wide receiver for head coach Jerome Rhodes at Warhill High School … Earned all-district accolades … Garnered student-athlete academic honors … Also lettered in track …

PERSONAL: Son of Gene and Sherry White … Enjoys video games.