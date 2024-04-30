Robert Prunty no longer head football coach at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) — Eight weeks after putting the finishing touches on spring football practices, Hampton University is looking for a new coach.

The school announced on Tuesday morning that Robert Prunty is no longer the program's head coach. Running backs coach and special teams coordinator Trent Boykin will be the interim head coach for the 2024 season.

Prunty went 26-29 during his five seasons with the Pirates. The 2020 campaign was wiped out because of COVID-19. He guided the program for a season as an FCS independent school, then spent two seasons a piece in the Big South and Coastal Athletic Association.

Hampton went 5-7 in 2023.

WTKR has reached out to both Hampton athletic director Anthony Henderson and Prunty for comment.

This is a developing story.