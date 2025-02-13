Storm is coming as Tidewater Community College unveils athletic programs

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- A storm is brewing in the NJCAA as Tidewater Community College is diving head first into intercollegiate athletics.

The school unveiled its athletic program Wednesday morning during a press conference at its Portsmouth campus, ushering in a new era for the institution.

"Established programs typically have some things in place," Tidewater Director of Athletics Chad Smith said. "We now can build, design and create what will make our students successful."

Tidewater Community College's athletic teams will be known as the Storm and the program will begin with men's and women's basketball. Those squads will begin play during the 2025-2026 school year. TCC will compete in the NJCAA's Region 10.

Smith and the Storm introduced their men's and women's hoops head coaches during Wednesday's festivities. Former Lakeland head boys coach Clinton B. Wright Sr. will lead the men's team, while Rebecca Kershaw will guide the women's squad. Kershaw was most recently the girls basketball coach at Hugo Owens Middle School in Chesapeake.

"I get a chance, not only to train them, but to talk to them about life in general," Wright noted of the chance to coach at the college level. "I'm indebted to this opportunity. It's one I don't take for granted and I'm just thankful that the TCC administration has decided to choose me."

"I just want to serve the community and give back," added Kershaw. "I'm right here from the Chesapeake area. I just want to be an example and help these young ladies reach their goals."

The Storm is already off to a great start. Wednesday also saw the program introduce its first two women's basketball verbal commitments, Paige Cabel and Madalyn Drawbaugh. Both are seniors at Great Bridge and will begin their college careers at TCC.

While the basketball teams will begin play next school year, volleyball will follow in 2026. The squads will practice on campus and are in negotiations for a home basketball facility near Tidewater Community College's Chesapeake campus.

Any first year athletic program will have its challenges, but these leaders are ready to face those head-on and build a program of which the school and community will be proud.

"People have wanted Tidewater to have a team," Smith pointed out. "Now that Tidewater Community College is officially a member of the NJCAA a lot of people will definitely be here to consider, so for me it's really about the community. It's a collective piece for people to know that it's an opportunity. From here, go anywhere."

"I had to learn some things," Kershaw added. "I intend to help these young ladies understand that there's a direct parallel between what you learn in the gym and what you experience in life."