Strong fourth quarter helps Phoebus claim fourth consecutive state championship

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus had been in plenty of championship game battles before and in the fourth quarter Saturday night, that experience showed up.

The Phantoms scored 14 points in the final frame and held Varina scoreless in the second half, claiming their fourth consecutive state championship with a 23-6 win over the Blue Devils. It marked Phoebus's second straight Class 4 crown after winning Class 3 the two previous seasons.

Jeremy Blunt's team opened the scoring with a field goal, but Varina answered. Kaleb Wyche found Trevon Rogers for a 32-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter to give the Devils a 6-3 advantage.

However, Phoebus bounced back three plays later, when Maurikus Banks connected with Romier Smith for a 54-yard touchdown and the Phantoms carried the 9-6 advantage into halftime.

The score remained that way until the fourth quarter, when Markus Hopson recovered a fumble in the endzone to extend the Phoebus lead to 10 and Banks chipped in with a 13-yard rushing touchdown to give the Phantoms some insurance and round out the scoring.

The win not only gives Phoebus a fourth consecutive state crown, but extends the Phantoms' winning-streak to 49 games.