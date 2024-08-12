The Virginia Derby is now a qualifier for the Kentucky Derby

NEW KENT, Va — Governor Glenn Youngkin revealed Sunday that the Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs will now be a qualifying race for the Kentucky Derby.

The horse who wins will earn 50 points, enough to earn a starting spot at Churchill Downs.

Youngkin said this is a move that will put Virginia on the map as both a top destination for racing fans and talent from around the world.

"It is a big big deal, and think about it, in two seasons we now have three high-stakes races. We now have a qualifier for the Kentucky Derby and on top of that, It's all happening in Virginia at Colonial Downs," Youngkin said.

The announcement came down during the Colonial Downs festival of racing. The Virginia Derby is set to happen on March 15.