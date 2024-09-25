Tickets to Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon Davis fights at Scope now on sale

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The biggest boxing event to hit Norfolk since "Sweet Pea" Whitaker fought in the city is fast approaching and fans have a chance to get their tickets.

Ticket went on sale to the general public Wednesday for Keyshawn Davis's headline fight against Gustavo Lemos, which will take center stage at Scope Arena on November 8. The event promises to be a celebration of boxing in the Mermaid City, with all three Davis brothers and Norfolk natives on the card.

Davis is 11-0 with 7 knockouts and will be facing Lemos, who enters with a 29-1 record and 19 knockouts. The two will square off in the 10-round lightweight main event. Earlier this month, Davis called Lemos the toughest opponent he has faced to date.

Kelvin Davis will also put his unbeaten record on the line. The eldest Davis brother is 13-0 with seven knockouts to his name and will go up against Yeis Solano (15-3, 10 KO) in an eight-round junior welterweight showdown. Keon Davis will also be making his professional debut in a four-round welterweight fight against a to-be-determined opponent.

Fans can purchase tickets here or by visiting the Scope Arena box office.