Tide Swimming makes most of snow days in the pool

VIRGINIA BEACH — VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — With temperatures dipping below 40 degrees, not many in Hampton Roads finding time this week to take a dip in pool.

Tides Swimming not only bucking that trend, but taking it one step further on Friday.

120 swimmers for the team braving the cold by swimming in the outdoor lap pool at the Princess Anne Family YMCA the for practice.

"It's so unique, it's really to cool look at and experience," said 14-year-old swimmer Cooper Martin. "It definitely makes it a lot colder."

"The rows were able to get cleared pretty quick and we wanted to get the kids back in," said head coach Richard Hunter. "We're outdoor year-round, that's how we like it. We want to swim outside, we want the fresh air."

The pool had waters heated up to 80 degrees to keep the swimmers warm. As they took laps throughout the practices, coaches like Hunter threw snowballs into the pool and made sure to do the same when the kids got out.

"I've been hit with like six snowballs today. I've also thrown a couple," said swimmer Alyssa Schoenfeld said with a laugh. "The fear of getting pelted by your coaches with snow, it definitely rings your bell."

Tide has had athletes move on to become world-ranked, US Olympic Team Trials qualifiers, and USA National and USA Junior National qualifiers. So taking days off like they have the last two days can work up an energy to get back in the water.

With a unique setting, the swimmers and coaches turning into young kids again for a day.

"My hands are bright red just from the snow balls I've been throwing," Hunter said. "The kids keep us honest here and we like what we're doing and having fun all around."

"We get to experience the fun while still putting in the work and getting better," Martin said.

Some of the swimmers are getting ready for the VHSL state championship meets, which were postponed to next weekend by the snow. Others are preparing for state senior championship and age group championships coming up in March.

In the build the swimmers can now say they've been through just about every challenge, making the most of a snowy situation.

"It's not every day we get 12 inches of snow and still go swimming," Schoenfeld said. "I think it's a lot of fun and just a normal day."