Simple assault report filed for backstage incident at Scope during Davis fights: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A report for simple assault is on file with Norfolk Police related to a backstage incident at the Scope arena Saturday night, police told WTKR News 3 Monday.

We asked police for more information about the alleged incident between the Davis brothers and Nahir Albright, and they shared the following response:

"The Norfolk Police Department does have a simple assault report on file for an assault that occurred on June 7th at 201 E Brambleton Avenue. It was reported to police that a man had been assaulted in a backstage area of the Scope Arena. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There are no further details to provide at this time."

The report, which does not indicate formal charges, appears to match allegations made by boxer Nahir Albright, who defeated Kelvin Davis Saturday night.

Watch related: Albright discusses post-fight incident in locker room

Nahir Albright details alleged post-fight altercation

Albright told reporters after the match while he was celebrating in his locker room, Kelvin's brothers, Keyshawn — the former lightweight champion who vacated his title when he missed weight on Friday before his fight — and Keon — fresh off a second-round knockout earlier Saturday night — entered the locker room and "jumped" him.

Albright reported that Keyshawn headbutted him, showing reporters a bump on his head that did not appear to be visible after his fight.

"I was in the locker room," Albright noted. "Their locker room is right next door to mine, so I guess they heard us happy and all that kind of stuff and they came in a started trouble."

Another part of the altercation was captured by ESPN cameras during the broadcast in which Albright's brother appears to be confronting Keyshawn outside of the locker room. All three Davis brothers could be seen among the crowd in the hallway.

Watch: Keon Davis gives post-fight interview

Keon Davis post-fight interview

ESPN reported that at least one Davis brother was escorted out of the arena by police. DB3 was not available for comment following the incident, according to a Top Rank spokesperson and neither Keyshawn nor Kelvin spoke to the media on fight night, however Kelvin Davis issued an apology via social media Sunday:

"On behalf of DB3 we apologize for conducting ourselves in that way," the statement read in part. "Tension was high and emotions got the best of us we will be back and better and more professional its ups and downs with this and we gone take what comes with it…. With that being said WE DIDDNT JUMP NOBODY, but keep believing the media thats twisting narratives..."

Albright said previously he and his team will discuss whether to take legal action related to the incident.