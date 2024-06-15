Tides' Jackson Holliday heading to injured list

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — An unpredictable 2024 season for Jackson Holliday took another turn on Friday.

The Baltimore Orioles announced they are placing the Tides second baseman on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The 20-year-old, once looked at as the overall top prospect in baseball, has .270 batting average with seven on home runs and 28 runs batted in this season. He's played 50 games for Norfolk this season, tallying 51 hits in that span.

After spending spring training with the Orioles, the second baseman re-assigned to Triple-A to start the season out. In just 10 games with the Tides, he hit .333 with a base knock in eight of those ten contests.

He was called up to the big leagues on April 9, but struggled in his first bits of action. He went 2-for-34 with 18 strikeouts in his time with the Orioles, and was optioned back to Hampton Roads on April 26.

In his first season with the club, Holliday played in 18 games and hits .267 for the Tides in 2023.