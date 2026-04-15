Top Rank officially announces Davis-Albright II at Scope

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Less than a year after a night at Scope many would like to forget, Keyshawn Davis is returning to downtown Norfolk in hopes of providing a new, more positive memory.

Top Rank confirmed Wednesday afternoon via a release that Davis will fight Nahir Albright for the second time May 16 in the Mermaid City. WTKR News 3 reported Davis's return to the ring back on April 3. This will be a 12-round super lightweight bout.

“Norfolk! I’m coming home with a purpose,” Davis said in the Top Rank-issued release. “Since my last fight, I’ve grown sharper, stronger, and more focused than ever. On May 16, you’re going to see the best version of Keyshawn Davis. ‘The Businessman’ is ready to handle business in front of my people!"

Sports Sources: Keyshawn Davis to fight Nahir Albright at Scope May 16 Marc Davis

The fight is the first in a partnership between Top Rank and streaming service, DAZN, which will carry the fights live.

The 27-year-old Davis was scheduled to make his first world title defense last June in Norfolk against Edwin De Los Santos, but the bout was cancelled after he missed weight. He returned in January with a statement-making 140-pound debut, handing Jamaine Ortiz his first TKO defeat.

This will mark the second showdown between Davis (14-0, 10 KO) and Albright (17-2-1, 7 KO). The Norfolk native triumphed over Albright by majority decision in October of 2023, only to see the fight result changed to a no-contest after he tested positive for marijuana. Last June, Albright accused Davis and his younger brother, Keon, of jumping him in his locker room after Albright handed Kelvin Davis his first professional defeat.

"Keyshawn and Nahir left a lot of unfinished business in their 2023 fight, and everything that’s happened since has only intensified the stakes for this rematch,” said Top Rank President Todd duBoef. “Norfolk fans know exactly what this fight means for Keyshawn as he strives to re-establish himself as one of boxing’s elite stars."

Kelvin and Keon Davis will both be on the undercard, according to the Top Rank release. Kelvin (15-1, 8 KO) will hit the ring for a 10 round welterweight bout, while Keon (4-0, 3 KO) will compete in a six round tilt at the same weight class. Their opponents have yet to be announced.

Kelvin and Keon were originally scheduled to fight April 4 in the inaugural 757 Knockout Night at Chartway Arena, the debut event put on buy the brothers' DB3 Promotions. The group announced on March 30 that it was postponing the event due to "unforeseen circumstances," but emphasized that the event has not been cancelled.

Brian Norman Jr. and Josh Wagner will square off in a 10-round welterweight in the co-feature on May 16.

Tickets for the fight are scheduled to go on sale April 16.

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