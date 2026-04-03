Sources: Keyshawn Davis to fight Nahir Albright at Scope May 16

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Less than a year after his last scheduled fight at Scope, Keyshawn Davis will climb back into the ring in his home town against a fighter with whom his family has plenty of history.

Sources close to the event tell WTKR News 3 that Davis will fight Nahir Albright at Scope in Norfolk on May 16.

This will be a rematch between Davis and Albright, who clashed in October of 2023 when the Norfolk fighter took the victory by majority decision. That victory was later changed to a no contest result after Davis tested positive for marijuana.

The two crossed paths again last June. After Albright handed Keyshawn's brother, Kelvin, his first professional defeat, he accused Keyshawn and Keon Davis of attacking him in his locker room.

Keyshawn Davis had a triumphant return to the ring back in January, his first fight in nearly a year. Fighting in the junior welterweight division for the first time, Davis dominated Jamaine Ortiz for a 12th round stoppage and improved to 14-0 with 10 knockouts in his professional career.

Top Rank says it can not confirm the fight at this time, but an announcement is expected within the next week.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.