VHSL postseason gets underway with region quarterfinals

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — The second season is officially underway in the Commonwealth.

High school football kicked off its postseason on Friday with region quarterfinals around Virginia. 33 teams from Hampton Roads put their state championship dreams on the line with more than half extending those hopes for another week.

Here are the scores from areas postseason teams:

Region 6A:

(1) Oscar Smith 41, (8) Grassfield 0

(2) Highland Springs 60, (7) Landstown 6

(3) Glen Allen 42, (6) Western Branch 9

Region 5A:

(1) Green Run 35, (8) Ocean Lakes 0

(7) Deep Creek 21, (2) Frank Cox 20

(3) Salem 14, (6) Bayside 7

(4) Indian River 42, (5) Kempsville 24

Region 5B:

(1) Maury 57, (8) Woodside 0

(2) King's Fork 54, (7) Menchville 0

(3) Nansemond River 14, (6) Bethel 6

(4) Warwick 35, (5) Granby 7

Region 4A:

(3) Hampton 45, (6) Denbigh 8

(4) Churchland 35, (5) Warhill 0

(1) Phoebus and (2) Smithfield receive byes

Region 3A:

(1) Lafayette 42, 8) Petersburg 6

(2) I.C. Norcom 28, (7) Heritage 0

(6) Tabb 24, (3) Hopewell 13

Region 2A:

(1) Poquoson 67, (8) John Marshall 0

(7) King William 24, (2) Southampton 21

(3) Bruton 47, (6) Nottoway 41

Region 1A:

(6) Middlesex 36, (3) Northampton 34

Region 1B:

(6) Franklin 44, (3) Buffalo Gap 6