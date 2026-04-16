Virginia Tech's Lawal posts strong start to PIT

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- The 72nd edition of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is underway. For Tobi Lawal, it's just another chance to shine on the court in the commonwealth.

Lawal took the floor in the first game of the PIT on Wednesday night, playing 30 minutes for his Sales Systems team. The Virginia Tech product, who suited up for VCU before heading to Blacksburg, scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds, knocking down six of his 11 shots on the evening.

"I'm just trying to go out there and have fun," Lawal said after the game. "Any time you can get on the court and play, that's amazing. Just show that I can guard, I can be versatile when guarding, I can hit some shots, but just play hard. I play with energy and be a great teammate."

Lawal's squad held a nine point advantage at halftime, but fell to Portsmouth Sports Club, 78-75.

The Hokies' forward is one of 64 college seniors looking to make a good impression to the hundreds of scouts that will take in the tournament during the four day event. Each team will play three games, giving them a chance to showcase their skills. So is there pressure when these standouts know the pros are watching?

"No pressure, I feel like it's a blessing," Lawal exclaimed. "The fact that they're coming here to watch you play shows that you're doing something right, so the fact that you even get invited to a tournament like this, you just have to be grateful. It's fun, it's a great environment, just have fun with it. I don't feel that much pressure."

Organizers say more than 250 NBA scouts are scheduled to be in attendance, as well as about 100 scouts from overseas clubs.

Lawal is one of two products of schools from Virginia. Liberty's Zach Cleveland is taking the court with Portsmouth Partnership.

In the nightcap, Jani-King topped Round's Landscaping, 97-92. Sales Systems and Round's Landscaping will play in the first game Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The evening showdowns will feature Norfolk Sports Club taking on Portsmouth Partnership and Portsmouth Economic Development battling Mike Duman, Inc. Team rosters and a full schedule can be found here.

Every minute of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament will be broadcast live on The Spot Norfolk 27.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.