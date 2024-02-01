Watch Now
Washington Commanders hire Dan Quinn as next head coach: Sources

Adrian Kraus/AP
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
ASHBURN, Va. (WTKR)- After a search that lasted nearly a month, the Commanders have found their man.

Washington is hiring Dan Quinn to be its next head coach, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

This will make Quinn’s second head coaching gig in the NFL. He led the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020 and has served as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator since 2021.

Quinn has ties to the 757, breaking into coaching as the defensive line coach at William & Mary in 1994.

The news comes just under a month after the team fired Ron Rivera, following a dismal 4-13 season.

