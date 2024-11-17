WGNT airs first Admirals' home game as partnership between WTKR and the team kicks off

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Saturday marked an exciting night for WTKR and the Norfolk Admirals, with live hockey from the Scope being broadcast into fans' homes.

The Admirals' showdown with the Toledo Walleye marked the first of nine home games airing on our sister station, WGNT, as our partnership with the team got underway. It also marked Military Appreciation Night for Norfolk, which wore special commemorative jerseys for the occasion.

Unfortunately, Toledo got the best of the Admirals on Saturday, topping the hometown team, 6-2. It's the second straight night the Walleye handed the Ads a four-goal defeat. Toledo started fast with a goal in the first period before Denis Smirnov put the equalizer in the back of the net for Norfolk just 15 seconds in to the second period.

That's when the Walleye took control, however, rattling off the next four scores to open up a 5-1 lead. Stepan Timofeyev got the Admirals another goal 6:11 into the third, but it was not nearly enough, as the Admirals fall to 6-4-3 on the campaign.

The Admirals will be back on action at the Scope this Wednesday when Reading visits for a 7:05 PM tipoff. The next game broadcast on WGNT will take place December 13 against Cincinnati.

The remaining eight Admirals' games airing live on WGNT are: