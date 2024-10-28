What they're saying: Some of the top quotes from the Commanders' walk-off win

LANDOVER, MD (WTKR)- Sunday's dramatic win by the Commanders stunned everybody in Northwest Stadium, as well as those watching at home. Players and coaches had plenty to say about the late-game heroics following the victory.

Here are some of the highlights:

“I felt, rest in peace, a little like Jim Valvano just running around, not sure what to do and where to go. So, I don't know who. A lot of the big guys beat the hell out of me, so it's a wonder why they play in the NFL, and I never did. Yelling at me and hugging and I feel like I'm six inches off the ground with a big hug. So, honestly it was just a wild moment.” Commanders' Head Coach Dan Quinn

"I was juiced up for sure. I'm excited because I mean that's kind of a once in a lifetime experience. Not too many people get to experience stuff like that. That was my first time, so obviously I was juiced up, the whole stadium, team, sideline, everybody." Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels

“We have a team full of fighters. I’m not surprised at all by this happening because I know we don’t give up until the final whistle. It’s just phenomenal effort on all sides." Commanders' wide receiver Noah Brown

"I’ll have to look at the execution of that, but we have a body on a body, boxing guys out like basketball at the very end. We have one guy that is at the rim who knocks the ball down, we have a back tip guy that goes behind the pile. So again, I've got to look at it and detail it out and make sure we're better next time. But again, it's a hard way to lose." Bears' Head Coach Matt Eberflus

"We made it happen. It wasn't just one guy, but for us to execute that play, it doesn't happen a lot. I haven't been a part of a win like that in the league. We've got a lot of things obviously to clean up going forward, but when you come out with a win like that, that shows the grit and determination of your team." Commanders' wide receiver Terry McLaurin

"It's chaos. You're just trying to hit somebody in a different color jersey, give Jayden a shot to rip the ball and that was cool." Commanders' offensive lineman Nick Allegretti

“Exciting. Ready for every moment in the game, and you never know when a winning moment is going to come. That was our winning moment. When you go back and rewatch the play, everyone was working their ass off, doing everything they needed to do for that last play, just to get that ball up and see what happens.” Commanders' running back Brian Robinson Jr.

"That's probably one of the best moments I've been a part of in my career of football. I couldn't believe it at first, either, so when I saw him come down with it, I just ran and screamed happy with joy." Commanders' defensive end Jalyn Holmes

"What's the percentage on those? I don't even know. It's not high and it was like the perfect tip and then just one guy standing there. It was unbelievable. I don't know the reaction. It was crazy." Commanders' offensive lineman Nick Allegretti