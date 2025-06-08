Win, loss, alleged post-fight altercation cap off DB3 return

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was a weekend created to celebrate the achievements of an area boxer and his brothers, showcasing their skills in a return to their city.

However, controversy outside the ring would overshadow a good bit of action inside the ropes.

Keyshawn Davis watched from his ringside seat as Keon Davis improved to 4-0 and Kelvin Davis suffered his first professional defeat, but an alleged locker room incident put a sour end to an already-bizarre 36 hours.

The eldest Davis brother lost by majority decision to Nahir Albright in 10 rounds, falling to 15-1 in his professional career. After Albright went back to his locker room to celebrate, he says Keyshawn and Keon Davis entered the space and "jumped" him.

"I was in the locker room," Albright noted. "Their locker room is right next door to mine, so I guess they heard us happy and all that kind of stuff and they came in a started trouble."

Albright said he was grabbed and head-butted by Keyshawn Davis, showing a knot on his head that did not appear to be there during the post-fight winner declaration in photos. Another part of the altercation was captured by ESPN cameras during the broadcast in which Albright's brother appears to be confronting Keyshawn outside of the locker room. All three Davis brothers could be seen among the crowd in the hallway.

"I think Kelvin was trying to break it up," Albright recalled.

Keyshawn and Kelvin Davis did not address the media at any point Saturday night and no member of DB3 was available for comment following the incident, according to a Top Rank spokesperson. ESPN reported that at least one Davis brother was escorted out of the arena by police.

Despite the locker room incident, Albright is leaving Norfolk with his head held high, after winning his first fight since falling to Keyshawn 19-months ago. That bout was later ruled a no-contest after Davis tested positive for marijuana.

"It's a little unfortunate, but nothing can take away the feeling of being a champion tonight," he smiled. "I ain't going to let nothing ruin my night."

Earlier in the evening, Keon Davis picked up his fourth career victory, knocking out Michael Velez-Garcia in the second round of their showdown. The youngest Davis brother delivered a body blow that sent his opponent crawling towards his corner to clinch the win, his third knockout in four pro fights. Following the contest, Keon said he hoped Norfolk would support he and Kelvin as much as their former world champion brother.

"A lot of people got their refunds because [Keshawn] wasn't fighting," Davis noted. "I told them that they should be regretting that. They should've come to see the Juiceman and Nite Nite. Kelvin's about to go out and get his strap in front of the city. They should support all three brothers and not just one."

DB3 may have to work to regain some of that support after a strange two days. Friday saw Keyshawn Davis weigh in four pounds over the 135 limit for his fight, forcing him to vacate his WBO Lightweight World Championship. Initially, Davis's camp worked with Edwin De Los Santos's representatives towards an agreement that would allow the fight to go forward, but the main event was cancelled Friday evening. Several fans News 3 spoke with Saturday evening expressed disappointment that Keyshawn's fight was off the card, but many also expressed encouragement for the Norfolk native.

Keon said following his fight that the outside noised was distracting.

"It was very difficult for me to stay focused," he said. "There was a lot going on social media-wise, personally and just everything, but I've been here before and I always know how to weather the storm."

As for Saturday's altercation, Albright says he and his team will discuss whether to take legal action.