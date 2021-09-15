People Taking Action: Handling a 5 ft. boa is just another day at work for local animal control officer!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Some are cute and cuddly - others, not so much. Eve Robertson has had to handle a variety of animals over the more than 25 years she's spent as an animal control officer for Virginia Beach.

She's responded to a number of snake calls - some with a little more attitude, some small.

And then there was a call earlier this month near a pond by Landstown Middle School. It's believed the 5 ft. boa constrictor was someone's pet that had just been released into the wild and was discovered by someone fishing.

Officer Robertson is the go-to person in the department when an exotic animal is involved, and she was not bothered one bit to handle the snake and put him in a bag.

News 3 paid her a visit, and to no surprise, she was wearing the boa she rescued like a necklace. It just so happens she has pet snakes.

"I have two: I have a spotted python and a rosy boa," Officer Robertson explained.

She admits the boa found by the pond is bigger than her pets.

But it seems to come natural for her.

"I think I was made to do it."

We asked her about the most rewarding thing about her job.

"I would say just being to help animals, help them find their homes," she said.

Virginia Beach Animal Enforcement Unit Supervisor Meghan Conti says it's hard to pin down how many animals Robertson has rescued over the years.

"Multiple - thousands of animals. I would easily say probably close to 10,000," Conti said.

That's why News 3 presented Officer Robertson with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank, for which the officer was very thankful.

"Oh my goodness - oh my gosh! Wow! That's awesome!"

Then, was asked if I wanted to hold the 5 ft. boa. With the camera was rolling - did I have a choice!?

