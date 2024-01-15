James River Bridge opens ahead of schedule, another maintenance closure scheduled

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James River Bridge opened ahead of schedule Monday after being closed for critical maintenance.

The Route 17 bridge was scheduled to be closed from 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, until Tuesday morning, according to VDOT. During the closure 40 of the 80 counterweight wire ropes used to lift the bridge for marine traffic were replaced.

The JRB is open to road vehicles and is anticipated to start scheduled bridge lifts later Monday evening, according to a release from VDOT.

The remaining 40 counterweight wire ropes will be replaced during another multi-day closure, according to VDOT. Drivers should expect the JRB to be closed form 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 through 5 a.m. on Feb. 6 with bridge lift restrictions possibly extending into Feb. 7.

During the next closure, a sign detour will direct drivers to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry and Route 460 as alternative roadways.

Maritime travelers that do not require the bridge to lift can use the navigational channel throughout the project, but there will be no bridge lifts during maintenance.