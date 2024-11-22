A busy weekend in downtown Norfolk could lead to some travel delays in the area

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s going to be a busy weekend in downtown Norfolk as we’ll see multiple races, as well as the Illumination Parade, grace those streets. As a result, travel through the area could get a little hectic starting around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

When it comes to those delays, expect to see them between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday. In the morning, the city will host 5k and 1 mile races through downtown, and in the evening, the Illumination Parade will light up the city. Here is the route for the1 mile and5k race.

Those delays will continue on Sunday morning, with the half marathon causing delays between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Those delays are mainly going to be because of road closures. For the 5k and 1 mile on Saturday, Waterside Drive will close at 5am in both directions, and Boush Street, southbound at Brambleton, will be restricted from around 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

For the parade on Saturday night, here’s a full list of those road closures:

• Park Avenue (from Holt Street to Main Street) – closes at noon

• Water Street (from I-264 overpass east to Park Avenue) – closes at noon. Both of these closures are for parade staging.

• Waterside Drive

• St. Paul's Boulevard (southbound from City Hall Avenue)

• Main Street

• Granby Street (from Main Street to Freemason Street)

• Boush Street (from Freemason Street to Main Street)

Roads will start opening back up again around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Here is the parade route:

Downtown Norfolk Council

For the half-marathon and 10k on Sunday, Waterside Drive will close around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning. Here are maps of the full half-marathon and 10k routes.

For parking, The City of Norfolk is asking travelers to be weary of those NO STOPPING/NO PARKING signs around downtown.

According to the city, Parking will be restricted on streets, including but not limited to: Boush Street, Bute Street, Duke Street, Dunmore Street, W. Tazewell Street, College Cross, Harbour Street (Sunday only), Brooke Avenue (Sunday only) and York Street (Sunday only).