NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, traffic was halted in the southbound lanes of the MMMBT due to a car crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash was caused due to a dislodged manhole cover.

As of around 10 a.m. the crash is still getting cleaned up, with no word on when the road will open back up. Currently the back ups range a couple of miles, so look to the HRBT or the James River Bridge as an alternative.