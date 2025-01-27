Development on the Norfolk Casino could impact parking at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. — Construction has begun on the Norfolk Casino, but this may affect your usual transportation options.

Starting Monday, Harbor Park Parking Lot D, located directly east of Harbor Park, will be permanently closed. Lot E, across from Park Ave., will become the new Amtrak lot, while Lot C to the west of the stadium will serve as overflow parking and the cell phone lot.

A shuttle service will be provided to transport you to and from those lots to the Amtrak station.

News 3 has contacted Hampton Roads Transit and the City of Norfolk for additional information regarding these changes and will update this article as more details become available.