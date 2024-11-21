NORFOLK, Va. — We are slowly creeping towards pothole season. As the weather gets colder, the water that seeps into the cracks in the roads will freeze, weakening the pavement, eventually breaking it apart. But that doesn’t mean drivers aren’t still seeing issues on the roads right now because of them.

“A big incident was just this summer where I hit a pothole and it caused my ac unit to start leaking because it pierced a hole in it,” said one Norfolk resident, Jesus Sosa.

As always, it’s better to be proactive rather than reactive, so here is how to report a pothole in every city in Hampton Roads before the season of the pothole rolls around again.

Watch related coverage: Road work begins on the bridge over the Elizabeth River on Virginia Beach Blvd.

Road work begins on the bridge over the Elizabeth River on Virginia Beach Blvd.

Norfolk:

MyNorfolk App for your smart phone

You can also submit a tip online by clicking here for the myNorfolk website.

Residents can also call Norfolk Cares at 757-664-6510 or email healthyneighborhoods@norfolk.gov

Virginia Beach:

The VB311 online portal. For access, click here.

Call the public works department at 757-385-3111 or email them at ECCSAdmin@vbgov.com

Watch related coverage: New toll rates take effect in 2025 at Downtown, Midtown tunnels

New toll rates to take effect in 2025 at Midtown, Downtown tunnels

Newport News:

Use the city's 311 center. A link can be found here.

You can call 757-933-2311 or email 311@nnva.gov

Chesapeake:

You can report one online by using the city’s Online Citizen Request application

Call their customer contact center at 757-382-CITY

Portsmouth:

You can report one by filing a “seeclickfix” request. Click here for access.

Call their non-emergency 311 number

Hampton:

You can call the city's 3-1-1 Citizen Contact Center. If you are outside the city limits or using a cell phone, dial 757-727-8311.

They also take requests on their public works website,click here for access.

Suffolk:

They have a link through the public works website which allows you to fill out a service request. Click here for access.

Every old pothole patched means these public works departments can work on the new ones that crop up when the season of the pothole rolls through once more.