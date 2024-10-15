HRT OnDemand Microtransit returns to Newport News and Virginia Beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News and Virginia Beach residents are getting a new rideshare service that will make it easier and affordable to get to places across both cities.

OnDemand Microtransit, by Hampton Roads Transit, started off as a pilot program last year and is returning for a second stint, running until September 2025.

Watch more: NRHA offering free rides to residents in Norfolk food deserts

Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority offering free rides to residents in Norfolk food deserts

The rideshare service will cover about 20 miles with stops in areas such as Patrick Henry Mall and Christopher Newport University in Newport News. While also covering 15 miles with stops in places such as Virginia Beach Town Center and Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach.

“Then we will evaluate what our next steps are. We hope that perhaps we can have more transit in other parts of our members' cities," said HRT President and CEO William Harrell.

Watch this: Microtransit options coming to Virginia Beach and Newport News

Microtransit options coming to Virginia Beach and Newport News

For the first two weeks, the rideshare service is free, and then after that, it will be just $2. Plus, kids under 17 will be able to ride for free with a paying adult.

“Chesapeake needs it, Hampton needs it, all of our member cities need areas where smaller vehicles make economic sense," Harrell said.

All riders have to do is download the Hampton Roads Transit OnDemand app and get started. When you book on the app, you should see a map of the service where rides are offered, including transportation hubs and key points of interest.

Watch related coverage: New Newport News Transportation Center opens Thursday