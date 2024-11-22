Local organization encourages teens to produce a holiday jingle on traffic safety

SALEM, Va. — Attention Virginia teens or parents. You can enter a contest to win $500 plus a chance to record a jingle for statewide audio platforms like Spotify and Pandora.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, also known as YOVASO, is encouraging young people to submit a holiday jingle no more than 30 seconds in length. The theme of the jingle should be based on traffic safety, and you can enter it individually or as part of a youth group.

Over the past three years, 16 teens between 15 and 19 years of age have died in motor vehicle crashes in the state, with more than 1300 injured, according to Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

To encourage more teens to drive safer out there, YOVASO is looking for musicians to submit these jingles to win that $500 and a chance to have their song played on streaming services like Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio.

“Definitely want to see creativity. It’s very important the message be related to buckling up as well as driving responsibly...if possible, to include avoiding drugs and alcohol around the holiday months, especially in the vehicle,” said Casey Taylor, program development coordinator with YOVASO.

Submissions are due by midnight, 11:59 p.m., on December 5. The top six jingles will be picked by YOVASO, and then a voting process will occur between December 8-11.

“The jingle competition is a fun and creative way for teens to remind each other to buckle up and drive safely during this high-risk period,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager, “We know all youth and teens love music, and these safe driving jingles are a great way to reach youth statewide. We encourage all teens and youth groups to get creative and have fun while creating a catchy and memorable jingle for the holidays.”

The high school division winner will get that $500 and the recording opportunity. Second place will receive $200, and third will receive $100.

The winning middle school jingle will receive $200, with second place being awarded $100 and third place $50.