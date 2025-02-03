Long term traffic shift in place at I-64, I-464 interchange

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Starting on Monday, crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are scheduled to implement long term traffic shifts on both I-64 eastbound as well as I-464 northbound.

These traffic shifts will clear the way for upcoming construction projects.

On I-64 east, traffic, including cars on the express lanes, will be shifted left towards the median between the Battlefield Boulevard Interchange and the I-464 Interchange. Northbound traffic on I-464 will also be shifted towards the median, ending right before Military Highway.

All these traffic shifts will be in place until summer of 2026.

As well as these shifts, between February 10 and 17, the exit from I-64 east to I-464 north (exit 291A) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. All of this construction is weather and schedule dependent, so work on this section of the road could vary in the next year and a half.

This is all part of the Exit291A Ramp Improvement Project, so expect to see these traffic shifts in place until summer of 2026. We will see in the next few weeks whether or not these shifts have negative impacts on congestion in the area.

