Maintaining your vehicle as cooler temperatures and winter approaches

NORFOLK, Va. — As winter approaches and cooler weather moves in, you may notice some changes in your vehicle and on your morning commute. Those changes you'll see will be occurring under your hood and in your tires.

“The light is coming on saying ‘low tire pressure.’ I’ve never had that issue before,” said Norfolk resident, Beverly Hunter.

A lot of drivers could soon have the same problem as Beverly.

“I’ve been jumping out of my car, looking. I’m not seeing that it’s low, but I guess it’s just a warning, so I’ve got to find somebody to take care of that,” she told News 3.

When the weather gets cold, the air molecules in the tire move slower, taking up less space. This means that as we move towards winter, your low tire pressure lights will start to come on.

“If it's under inflated, you wear the outside edges out, and typically you'll get worse gas mileage,” said Jim Bennett, a certified world class technician, and owner of Carmasters Automotive in Norfolk.

To check the pressure of your tires, you a find the recommended tire pressure for them on the drivers side of your door. If it’s low, you can put the air in yourself, or take it to a mechanic. However, Bennett says if that light does come on, get to a mechanic immediately and try not to drive it.

“If the air is too low, it can be damaging the sidewall, and you won't see it getting worn and ate up inside, because a tire is supposed to ride on the tread, not the sidewall. Sidewalls aren’t repairable,” he said.

It’s not just the tires that will need tending to as the colder months roll in. Underneath the hood, the cold can make it harder for the alternator to keep that battery charged, so make sure you don’t accidentally leave those car lights on. Your engine’s oil could also freeze, especially if there’s not a lot in there. So Bennett recommends you change it every 6 months.

“Many engines can consume enough oil that it will run out of oil before an oil change is due," Bennett told News 3.

Lastly, with the cold comes more inclement weather. Make sure both those windshield wipers and brakes have enough fluid to keep you safe out there.

“If it’s low you probably have friction worn pads or brake shoes or drums or rotors are worn, or you have a leak. So if the fluids are getting below the safe level, it really needs to be checked out by a professional,” said Bennett.

It may also be a good idea to keep an emergency kit around, as you don’t want to get stuck in the cold if your car breaks down. Don't forget to check your lights too. Obviously, it’s going to get darker more quickly, and it’s important to stay visible out there.

If you would like to schedule an appointment with Carmasters in Norfolk click here.