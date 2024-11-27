Nonprofit offering free or discounted Lyft rides in Hampton Roads for 'Blackout Wednesday'

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — If you plan on enjoying "Blackout Wednesday" before celebrating Thanksgiving, there's an offer you can redeem for a free or discounted Lyft ride.

Local nonprofit Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sharing "757 Sober Ride" codes riders can use to get free or reduced Lyft rides the night of Wednesday, November 27.

The nonprofit says it's part of their work to prevent drunk driving.

Here's how it works: Lyft users, new and existing, must be at least 21 to redeem the offer. To get a free or reduced ride, users must enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab under the “Add Lyft Pass” option. With the offer, riders can get up to $15 off their ride.

The code will be posted here at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The rides can be used from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 until 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

The code can be redeemed while supplies last. Rides must originate from or have a destination in the Southside or Peninsula area.