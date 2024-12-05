Norfolk, Newport News, Portsmouth awarded $2.4M for port redevelopment

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Port Host Community Revitalization Fund provided $2.4 million to the cities of Norfolk, Newport News, and Portsmouth, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced in a release Wednesday night.

Each city will receive $800,000 to invest towards an underused port property. These grants will help develop Colonna's Shipyard Waterfront in Norfolk, a new seafood market in Newport News, and a new freight distribution center in Portsmouth.

Last year, the General Assembly provided $1.5 million in PHCRF grants.

“We are making crucial investments in both our port infrastructure, and our port communities,” said Gov. Youngkin. “By breathing new life into these structures, we are able to turn dilapidated, abandoned buildings into sources of job creation, economic prosperity and community pride.”

The General Assembly established the PHCRF in 2019. This program operates within Virginia's Department of Housing and Community Development.

Since then, funds have been allocated to the town of Front Royal, and the cities of Norfolk, Newport News, Portsmouth, and Richmond.