Norfolk runs a 'blitz' to address all potholes in the city

NORFOLK, Va. — Just like a linebacker shooting the gap to sack the quarterback, the City of Norfolk is initiating an all out blitz on its potholes.

“We really really want to make sure our streets are safe,” said Marvin Hall with Norfolk’s Streets and Bridges Division.

Recently, News 3 followed Hall and his team through the pothole fixing process. They are leading the charge to fill every hole in Norfolk during the month of April. Not only does the adhesive dry quicker when it’s hotter outside, but since the crews start early in the morning, the early light makes the work go quicker.

Watch related coverage: Potholes are taking a toll on Hampton Roads drivers after snowstorm

Potholes are taking a toll on Hampton Roads drivers after snowstorm

"We square them, cut them, clean em up, tact them, pave them, make sure they’re nice and neat and clean,” Hall said.

Hall says his team alone will fill around 80 potholes per month, but it’s not just his crew taking part in this blitz. According to Hall and city officials, around 1,400 potholes were filled last year — this year, Hall is hoping for more.

Norfolk is the perfect city to get them filled quickly too, as the city has its own asphalt plant. This means crews don’t have to worry about driving to a different location to grab what’s needed or whether or not they will run out.

Watch related coverage: Here's how to get to Norfolk's Harbor Park this year

Here's how to get to Norfolk's Harbor Park this year

You can help the City of Norfolk achieve their goal. Every April Norfolk puts on this pothole blitz, and they need the public's help in reporting potholes on the lesser-used roads.

To report a pothole in Norfolk, click here.

However, there are other ways to report potholes. You can get those holes fixed by calling Norfolk Cares at 757-664-6510 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — or email healthyneighborhoods@norfolk.gov

In the past, News 3 has not just done stories on potholes in Norfolk, but all over Hampton Roads. Below is a video on how to report a pothole in each of our seven cities:

Watch: How to report a pothole in every city in Hampton Roads