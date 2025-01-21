REAL ID deadline approaching, what you need to board your next flight

Flying this year will be a bit different if you don’t have a REAL ID.

News 3 has followed this development for years, and now the REAL ID deadline is finally approaching.

REAL ID is an effort by the federal government to make driver's licenses and ID cards more reliable, accurate and standardized. Depending on which state your license or ID is from, REAL IDs will have a gold or black star in the upper portion of the card.

In less than five months, if you’re flying through American airports, you will need to present a TSA agent with a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license. There’s still a chance you may not be impacted at all, but federal officials want you to prepare nonetheless.

In an announcement, the TSA said it's sticking with a May 7, 2025, deadline to start enforcing REAL ID requirements. However, officials also said they're planning for a two-year "phased enforcement" that could allow travelers who don't have REAL IDs to board flights — with a warning notice.

Many may be wondering why this is necessary. This move is primarily focused on security and helping the government identify passengers.

Is there enough time to get a REAL ID?

The short answer is yes—but before you start dreading a trip to the DMV, check your wallet and see if your ID has a black or gold star. If so, then you already have a REAL ID.

Mine doesn't have a star, how do you get it?

You can get a REAL ID-compliant driver's license from your state's DMV.

You must be able to prove who you are by bringing documentation that includes your full name, date of birth, Social Security number, two proofs of residence and lawful status. Documents with this information could include a birth certificate, Social Security card or passport.