Road improvements coming to Newport News in 2025

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s the start of 2025, bringing several road improvement projects to completion in Hampton Roads, while others are set to begin. At News 3, we’re exploring the initiatives planned for the new year, beginning with Newport News.

“We’re updating pedestrian push buttons and signal displays, and we’re also implementing emergency vehicle preemption systems,” said Craig Galant, Newport News’ Director of Engineering.

Galant noted that this year will focus on maintenance and upgrades, with no major roadway or bridge projects planned.

Road improvements will primarily occur at interchanges on Warwick Blvd. and Jefferson Ave. At the Warwick and Ariana Drive interchange, crews are constructing a median to improve traffic flow and installing new pedestrian push buttons to enhance safety. For Jefferson Ave., crews will install new mast arm traffic signals and pedestrian signal displays, along with video detection equipment at intersections such as Pavilion Place.

Further south on Warwick, the Warwick Drainage Improvement Project aims to support local businesses and enhance the road's appearance. “We’ve had to remove the median to create two lanes of traffic in each direction,” Galant explained.

One significant change will be on I-64 through Newport News, where the Virginia Department of Transportation is developing express lanes stretching from Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News to Bowers Hill in Chesapeake.

Newport News City leaders encourage residents to call 3-1-1 for city service requests or inquiries about road projects. You can also submit request here.

Links for more information on these projects are available on the city’s website.