South Norfolk Jordan Bridge toll prices increasing in 2025

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Toll prices for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge will increase on January 1, 2025, according to a recent press release.

Drivers with a valid E-ZPass will still be provided with the lowest rates.

The SNJB toll price changes are as follows:



E-ZPass drivers of two-axle passenger vehicles, mopeds, and motorcycles will be debited $3.45 for each crossing.

The current rate is $3.25 per crossing.



Pay-by-mail customers with two-axle passenger vehicles, mopeds, and motorcycles will be invoiced by mail at $8.45 per trip about 30 days after travel.

The current rate is $8.25 per trip.



For vehicles with three or more axles (including cars with trailers), toll rates start at $7.30 per crossing and may increase based on the time of travel and method of payment. Peak hours are 5:30 to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates apply during all other weekday hours, weekends, and select federal holidays (New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day). Additional fees apply to pay-by-mail transactions.

Currently, toll rates start at $6.95 per crossing.



The SNJB has been privately owned and operated by United Bridge Partners for 12 years.