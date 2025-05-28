Tractor-trailer crashes, catches fire on I-64 after driver falls asleep

NORFOLK, Va. — A tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire on I-64 near the 276 exit for Granby Street Wednesday morning after the driver fell asleep.

Virginia State Police say this happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash led to major delays in the eastbound lanes, which didn't reopen until around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the 2018 Peterbilt tractor-trailer fell asleep and hit an attenuator, causing a tire to break off. The fuel line was punctured and friction from the tire being dragged down the road then led to a fire and large fuel spill.

The driver is facing a reckless driving charge.

No injuries were reported.