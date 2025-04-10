Two separate crashes involving state-owned vehicles occur on I-64 within minutes of each other

Two separate crashes involving state-owned vehicles occurred within minutes of each other on I-64 on Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

One incident involved a Virginia Department of Transportation Safety Service Patrol vehicle (VDOT SSP), while the other involved a Virginia State Police car.

At approximately 6:49 a.m., a VDOT SSP vehicle stopped in the center lane of eastbound I-64 in Newport News to remove a tire left in the roadway. Virginia State Police reported that the VDOT worker activated the vehicle's emergency equipment while stopped.

Kaylynn Parsons, driving a 2013 Honda Accord, then rear-ended the SSP vehicle.

Virginia State Police

Both Parsons and the SSP driver were injured, but their injuries were not serious. Parsons was charged with following too closely, according to Virginia State Police.

The second crash occurred around 6:51 a.m. on westbound I-64 in Hampton near Mercury Bouelvard. An unregistered trailer from an unknown vehicle became dislodged, blocking the left lane. A Virginia State trooper noticed the trailer and positioned their vehicle to warn oncoming traffic by activating emergency lights.

Virginia State Police

While the first car, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, successfully stopped behind the trooper, a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by Whitney Holland failed to stop.

This resulted in Holland colliding into the Hyundai, which then collided into the trooper’s vehicle, according to Virginia State Police. A 2024 Honda Pilot and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado subsequently crashed into the pile-up.

Holland and the trooper were both also hurt, but not seriously, police said.

VSP is investigating the crash and charges are pending.