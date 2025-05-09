VB Wave Trolley returns for the summer season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you’re looking for an alternative route to traverse the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, have no fear, because the VB Wave Trolley Service returns to the city on Sunday.

The trolley serves three routes near the oceanfront.

Route 30 runs along Atlantic Ave.

Route 31 extends from the Rudee inlet to Atlantic Ave.

Route 35 services between Parks Ave. and 19th street up Pacific Ave. to Shore Drive and Pleasure House Rd.

Watch previous: VB Wave celebrates 40th season

The Virginia Beach Wave Trolley celebrates 40 years of service

“After a highly successful 40th anniversary last year with ridership up 59 percent from a year earlier, the VB Wave is back to help visitors and locals get around the Oceanfront and Bayside this summer,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit

This year, riders will be able to use the GoMobile App to book tickets before they board using their smartphone. Mobile ticketing is only available for this service, and not other HRT services. During the trolley season last year, ridership on the Wave rose by 59% compared to the year prior. This year marks 41 years of the service.

News 3 will be talking more with Hampton Roads Transit next week about the service and what riders can expect from it this summer season.