What to expect when traveling this summer

For years I have reported on travel trends. I've looked at transportation, staffing challenges pre-and-post pandemic, and ways for consumers to save money.

As we approach the Fourth of July and mid-summer, I'm following through to see what people can expect for the weeks ahead.

I started the day at Norfolk International Airport where travelers were busy checking into their flights and retrieving bags after they landed.

I met Dylan and Grace at the baggage carousel after they had flown from Connecticut.

“[When we got to the airport in Connecticut] there was a little bit of a line and a wait for when we were waiting to check in and everything, but everything went well,” she says.

They’re among the millions of people traveling ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. AAA projects 70.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday travel period, which is defined as the nine-day period from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7.

While their trip is off to a good start Professor Mahmood Khan, with Virginia Tech's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, says you should be prepared for longer lines and higher prices.

“In general, there is an increase in almost all travel expenses,” says Khan.

In fact, NerdWallet reports that nearly half of Americans plan to fly or stay in a hotel this summer, and they'll spend $3,594.

“The demographics are changing with the younger population traveling more,” Khan says.

When it comes to flying, Norfolk International looked at the number of seats scheduled to fly into the airport this year compared to last.

They tell me, June travel was up 6.4% and July is predicted to be up 4.9%.

With those higher numbers, ORF encourages travelers to use the Parking Perks program to reserve spots and earn loyalty points over time.

Beyond that, travelers are encouraged to be patient and understand summer brings peak demand for travel for everyone.

A spokesperson for ORF says, "You won't be the only one on your flight, the only one looking for a chair, or the only one standing in line for Starbucks. Please arrive with adequate time to avoid missing your flight, and be understanding with staff and other travelers."

Also new, are protections for passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly changed.

Airlines are now required to compensate people and cover expenses. According to the Department of Transportation, airlines are responsible for amenities like meals, hotels, transportation, and rebooking — in addition to compensation — when they are to blame for stranding passengers.

Emily Barker with Warwick Travel Service Inc. says that's something they can monitor for you.

“We will, you know, keep pushing through until we get that refund for [them] if it's something that's due to them, where they don't have to deal with it themselves,” she says.

Barker says their bookings have been steady with cruises and tours.

"We do have some people who are still calling and booking for this year. We also have people who are booking out for 2025 and 2026,” Barker says.

However, the earlier you act, likely the better deal you'll find.

If you haven't booked yet and are trying to save this summer, NerdWallet suggests driving instead of flying, but if you do fly, choose your flight based on the flight not convenience.

Also, consider reducing your baggage fees and using credit card points.