Winter storm leads to over 40 crashes, VSP warns drivers of safety precautions

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police have reported nearly 160 incidents and over 40 crashes throughout the state due to a winter storm that brought snowy conditions on Friday night.

Between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., crashes were reported as follows:



Div 1 (Richmond): Approximately 11 crashes

Div 2 (Culpeper): 0 crashes

Div 3 (Appomattox): Approximately 5 crashes

Div 4 (Wytheville): Approximately 2 crashes

Div 5 (Chesapeake): Approximately 22 crashes

Div 6 (Salem): Approximately 3 crashes

Div 7 (NOVA): 0 crashes

In response to the rising number of accidents amid the winter weather, Virginia State Police have increased their presence on the roads and urge drivers to avoid traveling during the storm. This would allow the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to work more effectively in making roads passable.

If travel is necessary during inclement weather, police recommend the following safety tips:



Use headlights to enhance visibility and help other drivers see you.

Slow down to adjust for road conditions and increase reaction time.

Avoid tailgating to provide ample space for safe stopping.

Buckle up to reduce the risk of injury during accidents.

Check your vehicle to ensure it's in good working order and has adequate supplies.

Pack essentials such as a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snacks, phone charger, and flashlight.

For the latest updates on road conditions, residents can call 511 or visit the VDOT Virginia Traffic Information Website at 511 vdot.virginia.gov.

In case of emergencies, only call 911 or #77 to keep emergency lines open for those in urgent need of assistance.