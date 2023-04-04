Beautiful day for the Tides home opener! Weather blog details forecast

NORFOLK, Va. — You'll see a mix of clouds as you're heading out to the ballpark Tuesday for the Tides home opener.

The sun is hot! Don't forget the sunglasses and the ball cap.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s around first pitch and then fall to the mid and upper 60s as you're exiting the park.

Rain chances will remain low for the duration of the game.

And just an early heads up - you may run into a little patchy fog on your drive home, so exercise caution on the roadways.