Taking you out to the ballgame: How to get to Harbor Park & where to park

NORFOLK, VA — If you are planning to attend the Tides home opener at Harbor Park tonight, leave in enough time to allow for traffic and parking.

The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m, so be sure to plan your driving route and parking accordingly to ensure you get there on time!

Coming from 264 west into downtown Norfolk, exit at Brambleton Avenue or Waterside Drive. Eastbound traffic along I-264 should use Waterside Drive.

If you want to park at the ballpark, lots A and B are permit only. The others, C through G, are first come first serve. If the parking lots at Harbor Park are full, other options include Dominion Tower, the City Hall north and south lots or MacArthur Center.

The Tide is also good for a ride in and out this evening. There are plenty of park and ride lots and a station just outside of the ballpark. You can utilize the Newtown Road and Military Highway lots. Attendees can also park at MacArthur Center and ride the Tide to Harbor Park from MacArthur Square station.

Another transportation option is the Elizabeth River Ferry. It runs between North Landing in Portsmouth and Harbor Park in Norfolk. Service runs every 30 minutes beginning one hour before game time and continues just after the game ends.