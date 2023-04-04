Baseball returns to Norfolk as Tides open home schedule

NORFOLK, Va. — Professional baseball is back in Hampton Roads.

The Norfolk Tides open their 2023 home schedule on Tuesday night when they host the Gwinnett Stripers to begin a six-game series at Harbor Park. It will mark the first of 75 home games fans will be able to catch at the Tides’ home stadium this season.

RELATED: Norfolk Tides announce new 'clear bag policy' ahead of home opener

Norfolk got its season underway last Friday in Durham, earning a 6-4 victory over the Bulls to grab its first Opening Day win since 2007. The Tides would sweep the three game series, outscoring Durham, 26-12. Their nine home runs lead the International League as they enter the week ranked second in all of Triple-A.

TRENDING: Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy on Ash Street in Portsmouth

News 3 will have you covered at Harbor Park for the home opener. Marc Davis, Zach Staton and Patrick Rockey will bring you live reports beginning at 4 p.m. to get you ready for first pitch. They’ll take you inside the clubhouse, discuss some of the big names to grace the roster to begin the season and let you know what fans can expect at Harbor Park in 2023.

You’ll also learn about a longtime grounds crew member who is beginning his final season with the team.

We'll also take a look into just how much you and your family will spend when coming to a game during the campaign.

First pitch between the Tides and Stripers is set for 6:35 p.m.

For more on the Tides' upcoming season, click here.