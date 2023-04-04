Helping your family attend a Norfolk Tides game on a budget

NORFOLK, Va. — As America's favorite pastime returns, News 3 anchor and Problem Solver Erin Miller is helping you take advantage of promos and deals this season.

She spent the day at Harbor Park talking with General Manager, Joe Gregory.

"It's more than just baseball," he said. "It's eating and drinking as well. We've tried to find something every day of the week."

Starting from night one, the Tides have a jam-packed schedule for fans:



On Tuesday, April 4, Opening Night, the first 10,000 fans entering Harbor Park will receive a 2023 Norfolk Tides magnet schedule courtesy of John's Tax Service. It's also $2 Tuesday, for every home game in April, May, and September, where beer and popcorn is sold for $2. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5 is "Wine Down Wednesday," where fans can enjoy $5 wine specials. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6 is the Business Special Matinee, or maybe an extended lunch break if your boss approves. The midday game starts at 12:05 p.m. and gates open at 11 a.m.

Friday, April 7 is a triple threat:

Get to the ballpark early for a pre-game party with drink specials from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and local favorite DJ CanRock spinning the tunes. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Join Rip Tide and mascots from the Hampton Roads area as fans celebrate Triton's Birthday! Free Car Wash Friday: At every Friday home game, fans in attendance will receive a Free Car Wash from Green Clean Express Auto Wash. The free wash is good for the next day only - one free wash code per person, per season.

Saturday, April 8 is Filipino American Heritage Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 is Easter Sunday. Join the Tides for an Easter Sunday afternoon game and take free photos with the Easter Bunny. Gates open at 12 p.m.

Gregory said the various promotional days and deals help offset the cost of a traditional game.

"Times are more difficult with inflation, and everything costs more than it did a couple of years ago," he said. "But we also want to be, you know, compassionate and have those discounted days where families can still come out enjoy the game."

Not only can people enjoy the game, but there's a number of delicious food options. Gregory said there are individual choices, but for families, the best budget-friendly option may be to purchase the family four pack, which is served with hot dogs, soda and chips.

"I don't think anything would have gone up more than $1.00. I think most increases are you know, 50 cents, 75 cents here and there," he said.



Concession 2022 Price 2023 Price Draft Beer 20oz. $12 $12.25 Fountain Soda 16oz. $3.50 $3.75 Bottled Water 20oz. $5.00 $5.00 Helmet of fries 20oz. $6.00 $7.50 Nachos & Cheese 6x8 tray $5.50 $6.50 Tides Dog 6/1 All Beef $4.25 $5.25 Ice cream cone med. $4.00 $4.50 Peanuts 7oz. bag $4.00 $4.50

For most games, tickets cost between $13 and $16 if you buy in advance, but purchasing the day of will be a little more expensive.

Keep in mind, there are ticket discounts throughout the season for teachers, military members and even churchgoers.

"Spring's here, summer's here [and] it's time to get out in town to enjoy living here in Hampton Roads," said Gregory.

Click here for the full promotions schedule.