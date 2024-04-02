First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Severe storm threat tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm start to the week with highs in the 70s. Midweek showers and storms. Sunny and cooler to end the week.

We will see a mix of mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 70s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Rain and storm chances will increase for Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region. The wind will also ramp up with gusts to 30+ mph. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow.

WTKR News 3

The cold front will also bring in cooler air, highs will drop to near 60 on Thursday and to the 50s to end the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with lower rain chances to end the workweek and this weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

