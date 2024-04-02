Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Severe storm threat tomorrow

wx-raindrops puddle.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Surface Map Forecast.png
SPC Day 2.png
Severe Threats.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:55 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 04:55:53-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A warm start to the week with highs in the 70s. Midweek showers and storms. Sunny and cooler to end the week.

We will see a mix of mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 70s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Day Planner - AM.png

Rain and storm chances will increase for Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region. The wind will also ramp up with gusts to 30+ mph. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow.

Surface Map Forecast.png

The cold front will also bring in cooler air, highs will drop to near 60 on Thursday and to the 50s to end the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with lower rain chances to end the workweek and this weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E/SW 5-15
Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 G30

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway