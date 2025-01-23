Freezing temperatures cause stranded drivers across Hampton Roads

ELIZABETH CITY, NC. — With below-freezing temperatures, snow and ice still remain on the roads. The cold weather poses a threat for cars that may not start or could become stranded.

A News 3 crew did a ride-along with a Pro Tow Towing truck driver as they responded to weather-related calls.

"Right now, we have a car that’s in a ditch, obviously because of the weather conditions. He’s called us and gotten a ride home," said Tyler Kelly, a tow truck driver with Pro Tow.

"He (the driver) is okay. We’re going to go out there and pull his car and tow it to his house," Kelly added.

The tow truck crew pulled the car out of the ditch and loaded it onto the truck.

Pro Tow in Elizabeth City says they’ve responded to 40 stranded drivers due to snow or ice in the last 24 hours.

"We’ve had an abundance of calls from the storm itself where roads are icy or people are sliding into a ditch. Thankfully, we haven’t run into any injuries," said Michael Weisz, the owner of Pro Tow.

Icy roads aren't the only obstacle for drivers. AAA says car batteries dying is a common issue in cold months, and a dead battery can leave you stranded.

"A lot of batteries, starters, and alternators are why people’s cars aren’t usually starting when the cold weather sets in," said Kyle Loftus, a general manager with AAA Care Center.

Loftus recommends checking your tire pressure frequently, as it fluctuates in colder weather.

Also, park your car in a garage if you have one. This keeps the battery warm and lessens the chances of having a dead battery in cold weather.