LIVE BLOG: Tracking Hurricane Helene

Our News 3 weather team is tracking Hurricane Helene and providing you live updates as they come in.

UPDATE: 9/25/24, 5 p.m.

Helene is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves into the very warm Gulf waters where water temperatures are near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. It is anticipated to become a category 2 storm by tonight.

From there, it will likely gain enough strength to become a category 4 hurricane before making landfall somewhere near Apalachicola, Florida in the state's Big Bend region.

Catastrophic and deadly storm surge is likely along Florida's west coast where inundation could reach as high as 20 feet above ground level.

Damaging hurricane-force winds will extend well inland over portions of North Florida Thursday where Hurricane warnings are in effect.

Strong wind gusts are also likely farther north across portions of Georgia, the Carolinas and the southern Appalachian Mountains.

Portions of the Southeast could see 6 to 12 inches of rainfall with isolated totals around 18 inches.

The rainfall is likely to produce flash and urban flooding and significant river flooding. Landslides will be possible across the southern Appalachians.