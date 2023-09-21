Tropical storm causes cancelations across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A tropical storm will bring lots of rain and wind this weekend. That means there's a big threat of flooding for some parts of Hampton Roads.

Ahead of the storm, many events have already been canceled.

Cancellations and postponements:

The 2023 Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Hampton Cup Regatta has been canceled this year and will take place next year, according to the race's website.

Outside tailgating before the Old Dominion University, Texas A&M University-Commerce has been suspended. The homecoming parade has also been canceled. The game is still scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

The American Cancer Society's Kickin' Cancer fundraiser event has been canceled. It was originally supposed to take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.