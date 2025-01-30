Hampton Roads psychologist shares ways to cope with flight anxiety after plane crash

A midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport led to death of all 67 people on board Wednesday night, according to officials.

Reports came out Thursday that control tower staffing was “not normal” at the time of the crash, and the military pilots actions during the collision were scurtinized, according to docs found by AP.

I sat down with Dr. Kristie Norwood, a psychologist based in Hampton, on ways to manage flight anxiety in the wake of the tragic collision in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Norwood: Often it's a fear response. What happens if this happens to me? Especially when you think of a place like Washington D.C., that is in close proximity to Hampton Roads.

Jessica Larché: How do we navigate this, if we're experiencing high anxiety before a flight now

Dr. Norwood: I might want to engage in some breathing exercises before I go on my next flight. Or, I might want to write down some kind of statement that says 'the likelihood of something adverse happening is very low.'

If you are or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, please call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

It’s a national network that connects people to local crisis centers that provide free and confidential support. They are available to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more at 988lifeline.org.

I’ve also compiled an expanded list of ways to seek mental health support and treatment.

Psychology Today

Psychology Today is “the world’s largest mental health and behavioral science” resource online. With the motto “Here to Help,” it provides a searchable directory of hundreds of thousands of mental health professionals that users can filter by location, race, insurance and areas of expertise.

HOPES Free Clinic

The HOPES Free Clinic, a division of the Macon and Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, is the “only free clinic in Norfolk and the first student-run free clinic in Virginia.” According to the Hopes Free Clinic website, it has served more than 1,000 uninsured adults, with focuses on mental health, primary care, gynecology, orthopedics, and more. The clinic’s hours are Thursday evenings from 6pm until 9:30pm, and specialty care is offered on select Wednesday evenings. To join the patient waitlist, call 757.446.0366.

Findtreatment.gov

Findtreatment.gov is a confidential and anonymous resource for locating treatment facilities for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories. Visit https://findtreatment.gov/locator to locate treatment options near you.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline

The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-supported service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition. You can text “HelpLine” to 62640 or call 800-950-6264. Learn more about additional resources at www.nami.org/help.

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective

The Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a nationwide network of mental health professionals who offer virtual and in-office sessions at a steeply reduced rate to people who qualify. You can learn more at www.openpathcollective.org.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also provides a list of resources for the LGBTQ+ community. There are also support groups for suicide survivors in our area, and ways to find a therapist near you.