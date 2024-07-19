Newport News family honors man who was beaten to death; case still unsolved 4 years later

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A disturbing murder in Newport News remains unsolved four years later. There are still no answers on who beat a paralyzed man to death. Now, his family is making sure his name lives on forever.

Andre Grady was paralyzed and wheelchair-bound after being shot twice in drive-by shootings. Standing just feet away from his memorial at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, his mom and brother told News 3 they've made it their mission to give back to the community Andre loved so much.

"You get one pair of shoes, we're giving the shoes away to the kids who are going to school. We have gently-used clothes and some are brand new," said Andre Grady's mom, LaTanya Grady.

Shoes, clothes and food — it's the simple things that puts a smile on LaTanya Grady's face as she stands besides her son, working to give back to the community in Andre's honor.

"He always spread positivity. If I can do it, you can do it. Smile, it's going to be a great day," said LaTanya Grady.

LaTanya continued, saying, "Smile, it's going to be a great day," which is the motto Andre lived by.

Four years ago, Andre was found by family and friends beaten to death and stuffed in a crawl space. He was already paralyzed.

"He laid in the cold waiting for someone to help him and no one did" said LaTanya Grady.

No arrests have been made in connection to Andre's death. The family says they're relying on their faith to get them through their grief.

"He was love on wheels," said LaTanya Grady.

Andre's younger brother LaCari Scott is making sure he spreads that love to keep his brother proud.

"I know how it feels to not have nothing, and he did stuff to make people's day. He would get them clothes, get them food, make sure they ate. It just touches my heart to keep it going," said LaCari.

In 2022, Virginia lawmakers passed a law to expand the definition of a critically missing adult to include someone reported missing with a disability.

Newport News police they say the case remains under investigation.