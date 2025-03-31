Newport News mom champions cardiac emergency plans in schools after teen's death

Governor Glenn Youngkin passed a bill that would make cardiac emergency response plans mandatory at all schools.

News 3's Kelsey Jones is continuing her reporting after she informed you about Senate Bill 181 last year. The bill would require schools to develop a plan addressing how staff respond to incidents involving an individual experiencing sudden cardiac arrest or a similar life-threatening emergency while on school grounds.

This follows lawmakers passing a bill requiring all schools to install AEDs.

Keyonna Stewart is in full support of this bill after the death of her 16-year-old daughter, Kaleiah Jones. She died last year after collapsing in the hallway at Menchville High School.

"It's just the first step. Having that plan in place when there's a medical emergency is great, but you also have to have staff ready to put action behind that bill," said Keyonna Stewart.

According to her family, it took nine minutes for school staff to help her, but by then it was too late.

"I really miss her dearly. It's still a shock to me now over a year later that she isn't here," said Keyonna, filled with emotion as she remembered her daughter.

Keyonna describes her daughter as loving and skilled at baking, a talent she continues to miss. Kaleiah even had a passion for kids. Although the Stewart family has come to terms with the fact that nothing can bring Kaleiah back, they hope no other parent has to walk in their shoes.

"I wish that she was here," said Keyonna.

The family filed an $85 million wrongful death suit against the Newport News School Board last year. She told Kelsey that litigation is still ongoing, and her fight for justice for her daughter continues.