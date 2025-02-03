Proposed bill could enhance research and education for those with sickle cell

Virginia lawmakers are considering a proposed bill that could boost funding for research and care related to sickle cell disease, which affects nearly 100,000 Americans — predominantly African Americans.

Advocates for the bill argue that it's crucial because sickle cell disease can greatly shorten life expectancy.

Travis Robinson expressed the challenges of living with sickle cell disease, saying, “waking up, you don’t know when pain may hit you because it’s so unpredictable. Just living with sickle cell day to day is a challenge.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many patients struggle to access the care they need.

In October of 2024, a new sickle cell disease program was launched in Hampton Roads. This program was designed to eliminate barriers and improve care for those affected. The proposed bill would expand on these efforts by dedicating resources towards education, research, and care improvements.

“I feel that sickle cell disease is on the back burner, one because of lack of funding. It takes money to do research, to get these therapies going and these different case studies,” said Robinson when asked about the necessity of boosting support.

He believes the proposed bill could lead to significant advancements in treatment options for sickle cell patients, including himself.

The bill has already passed the House Appropriations Committee and is set to move to the Senate for further discussions.